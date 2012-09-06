VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 6 Russia's Rosneft
has taken a time out in talks on acquiring a stake in
TNK-BP to avoid falling foul of a shareholder's
agreement between its current owners, BP and a group of
Russian tycoons known as AAR, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on
Thursday.
"It seems to me we need to take a break on this issue. As
far as I understand there are corporate agreements which do not
allow third parties to stick their noses into the issues you are
talking about. At the moment we have these limitations," Sechin
told reporters on a trip to Russia's Pacific coast.
Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was
speaking after a visit to the site of a new petrochemical plant
with Putin and Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Rosneft partner
ExxonMobil.
Sechin said TNK-BP's huge resource base made it an
attractive asset to Rosneft.
Rosneft, a state owned company, has hired a number of TNK-BP
executives in recent months, a process Sechin said was aimed at
boosting the qualifications of Rosneft's staff.
Sechin, secretary of a presidential commission on energy,
said he worked constructively with Deputy Prime Minister Arkady
Dvorkovich, seen as his rival for authority over the oil
industry, on approved policies despite "diametrically opposing"
views expressed by the two men during policy discussions.
Sechin, just back from a trip to Norway, where he met with
Statoil President Helge Lund, said he had no
information Statoil had made a final exit from Shtokman, the
giant Barents Sea gas field project it was aiming to develop
with Russia's Gazprom and France's Total.
"I have no information that Statoil has made an exit. There
is a pause for decisionmaking, but that does not mean the
project is not moving forward. There must be time to work
through things, and I did not get the impression that a final
decision has been made," he said.
Sechin reiterated his position that Russian Urals crude
should have a separate benchmark, but noted that a wide spread
between futures contracts for U.S. WTI crude and North
Sea Brent crude, the physical benchmark for Urals,
favoured the Russian blend.
"For us it is not bad that Brent is higher, but I don't
think that for us it is a very objective trend. If Brent prices
fall, then Russian crude will also decline in price. We need to
strive for fairer, clearer pricing for Russian grades."