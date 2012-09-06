VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 6 Russia's Rosneft has taken a time out in talks on acquiring a stake in TNK-BP to avoid falling foul of a shareholder's agreement between its current owners, BP and a group of Russian tycoons known as AAR, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

"It seems to me we need to take a break on this issue. As far as I understand there are corporate agreements which do not allow third parties to stick their noses into the issues you are talking about. At the moment we have these limitations," Sechin told reporters on a trip to Russia's Pacific coast.

Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was speaking after a visit to the site of a new petrochemical plant with Putin and Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Rosneft partner ExxonMobil.

Sechin said TNK-BP's huge resource base made it an attractive asset to Rosneft.

Rosneft, a state owned company, has hired a number of TNK-BP executives in recent months, a process Sechin said was aimed at boosting the qualifications of Rosneft's staff.

Sechin, secretary of a presidential commission on energy, said he worked constructively with Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, seen as his rival for authority over the oil industry, on approved policies despite "diametrically opposing" views expressed by the two men during policy discussions.

Sechin, just back from a trip to Norway, where he met with Statoil President Helge Lund, said he had no information Statoil had made a final exit from Shtokman, the giant Barents Sea gas field project it was aiming to develop with Russia's Gazprom and France's Total.

"I have no information that Statoil has made an exit. There is a pause for decisionmaking, but that does not mean the project is not moving forward. There must be time to work through things, and I did not get the impression that a final decision has been made," he said.

Sechin reiterated his position that Russian Urals crude should have a separate benchmark, but noted that a wide spread between futures contracts for U.S. WTI crude and North Sea Brent crude, the physical benchmark for Urals, favoured the Russian blend.

"For us it is not bad that Brent is higher, but I don't think that for us it is a very objective trend. If Brent prices fall, then Russian crude will also decline in price. We need to strive for fairer, clearer pricing for Russian grades."