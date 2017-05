MOSCOW Russian security services are conducting a special anti-terrorist operation after receiving information about a possible threat from Islamic State militants in the city of Samara, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA, citing a security service source, said individuals connected to Islamic State might be holed up in an apartment in the city along with explosives and weapons.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)