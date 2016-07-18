MOSCOW, July 18 The Kremlin said on Monday it
was concerned by instability along Russia's borders following a
failed coup attempt in Turkey, a hostage taking drama in Armenia
and an attack by suspected Islamist gunmen on security forces in
Kazakhstan.
"Certainly, this turbulence along our borders is a cause of
concern," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call
with reporters. "Taking into account the information which we
get, appropriate (security) measures are being taken."
"We would like to see our neighbours as prosperous, stable
and predictable nations."
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)