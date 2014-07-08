MOSCOW, July 8 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday its subsidiary, Tsentrgaz, had won a tender to build the Serbian stretch of the South Stream pipeline.

The company said in a statement it had beaten four other companies from Russia and Serbia to win the tender, which was launched in March this year. The South Stream pipeline is designed to pipe 62 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia via the Black Sea, bypassing Ukraine. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alessandra Prentice)