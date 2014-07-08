Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, July 8 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday its subsidiary, Tsentrgaz, had won a tender to build the Serbian stretch of the South Stream pipeline.
The company said in a statement it had beaten four other companies from Russia and Serbia to win the tender, which was launched in March this year. The South Stream pipeline is designed to pipe 62 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia via the Black Sea, bypassing Ukraine. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alessandra Prentice)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.