MOSCOW Aug 23 Russia has lifted a ban on dairy
imports from two firms in Serbia, the government's food health
service said on Saturday, in an apparent attempt to woo the
European Union membership candidate amid Moscow's standoff with
the West.
Earlier this month, Russia introduced a one-year embargo on
meat, fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables from the United States,
the EU, Canada, Australia and Norway, in retaliation for Western
economic sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.
Moscow has been searching for new suppliers and has asked
several countries, such as Brazil, to increase exports of food
to Russia to offset the impact of the sanctions.
The veterinary and phytosanitary service Rosselkhoznadzor
said on Saturday that it has included two Serbian firms in the
list of the companies which are allowed to sell dairy produce to
Russia and its Customs Union with Belarus and Kazakhstan.
It said the firms had previously been banned for unspecified
breaches of food regulations on a recent, unspecified date.
The service has lifted the ban just as the EU has asked new
candidates, including Serbia, not to exploit the Kremlin's ban
on Western food imports.
"Why now? Maybe the Serbs want to use the current situation
and get into the (Russian) market as far as it can get," a
spokesman for the service told Reuters.
Some Serbian food producers, particularly fruit farmers,
have reported a spike in demand from Russia, but capacity is
limited. In 2013, just 7.2 percent of Serbia's total exports
worth some $65 million, went to Russia.
