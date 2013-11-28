* Defence minister fired by Putin a year ago
* Faces charge of criminal negligence
By Megan Davies and Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, Nov 28 Russia has opened a criminal
investigation into former Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov for
ordering troops to build a road to a luxury resort which was
later visited by President Vladimir Putin.
Serdyukov was dismissed a year ago over suspected fraud at
the Defence Ministry but has not faced charges before. Finally
pressing charges now could be intended to appease opponents who
say Putin is not serious about tackling corruption, a
centuries-old problem in Russia which discourages foreign
investment.
The Investigative Committee, which answers directly to
Putin, said in a statement that Serdyukov had been charged with
criminal negligence over actions which had caused losses to the
state of more than 56 million roubles ($1.7 million).
Negligence is punishable by up to three months in jail, or a
year of "corrective work" or community service.
Serdyukov's lawyer, Konstantin Rivkin, told Reuters the
former minister denied any wrongdoing.
Serdyukov ordered a battalion of railway troops to build a
road to the Zhitnoye holiday resort on an island in the Volga
River in the southern region of Astrakhan, the investigators
said. Conscripts were told to carry out landscaping work on the
island and the road was to be used only by a private company.
"This means that instead of serving and being trained, some
soldiers planted poplars in the Astrakhan Region and others
built the road instead of railways," Investigative Committee
spokesman Vladimir Markin said.
The Defence Ministry later took over ownership of the resort
and Putin went on a fishing trip there with Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev in the summer of 2011.
Rivkin said Serdyukov had known the place well because his
sister's husband had been one of the owners, and he saw it as
good venue for servicemen to take fishing and hunting holidays.
"A lot of work was done because the resort had to be in good
shape before the top people visited," the lawyer said.
Serdyukov, 51, who was once seen as one of Putin's most
loyal courtiers and launched sweeping military reforms, is the
most senior official to be dismissed by Putin as part of the
anti-corruption campaign.
He was fired in November 2012 after an investigation into
suspected fraud over the cheap sale of Defence Ministry property
to insiders.
A former subordinate of Serdyukov, Yevgeniya Vasilyeva, was
last year accused of fraud and embezzlement over deals involving
Defence Ministry property. New charges were brought against her
in October. Vasilyeva has not spoken publicly about the
allegations.
