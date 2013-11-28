* Defence minister fired by Putin a year ago

* Faces charge of criminal negligence

By Megan Davies and Maria Tsvetkova

MOSCOW, Nov 28 Russia has opened a criminal investigation into former Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov for ordering troops to build a road to a luxury resort which was later visited by President Vladimir Putin.

Serdyukov was dismissed a year ago over suspected fraud at the Defence Ministry but has not faced charges before. Finally pressing charges now could be intended to appease opponents who say Putin is not serious about tackling corruption, a centuries-old problem in Russia which discourages foreign investment.

The Investigative Committee, which answers directly to Putin, said in a statement that Serdyukov had been charged with criminal negligence over actions which had caused losses to the state of more than 56 million roubles ($1.7 million).

Negligence is punishable by up to three months in jail, or a year of "corrective work" or community service.

Serdyukov's lawyer, Konstantin Rivkin, told Reuters the former minister denied any wrongdoing.

Serdyukov ordered a battalion of railway troops to build a road to the Zhitnoye holiday resort on an island in the Volga River in the southern region of Astrakhan, the investigators said. Conscripts were told to carry out landscaping work on the island and the road was to be used only by a private company.

"This means that instead of serving and being trained, some soldiers planted poplars in the Astrakhan Region and others built the road instead of railways," Investigative Committee spokesman Vladimir Markin said.

The Defence Ministry later took over ownership of the resort and Putin went on a fishing trip there with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the summer of 2011.

Rivkin said Serdyukov had known the place well because his sister's husband had been one of the owners, and he saw it as good venue for servicemen to take fishing and hunting holidays.

"A lot of work was done because the resort had to be in good shape before the top people visited," the lawyer said.

Serdyukov, 51, who was once seen as one of Putin's most loyal courtiers and launched sweeping military reforms, is the most senior official to be dismissed by Putin as part of the anti-corruption campaign.

He was fired in November 2012 after an investigation into suspected fraud over the cheap sale of Defence Ministry property to insiders.

A former subordinate of Serdyukov, Yevgeniya Vasilyeva, was last year accused of fraud and embezzlement over deals involving Defence Ministry property. New charges were brought against her in October. Vasilyeva has not spoken publicly about the allegations. (Editing by Timothy Heritage/Ruth Pitchford)