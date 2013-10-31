* SeverEnergia is focus of battle, says paper

* Novatek, Gazprom Neft offer $4.9 bln for Eni, Enel stake

* Rosneft signed deal to buy Enel stake for $1.8 bln last month

MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russian energy companies Novatek and Gazprom Neft are ready to raise their offer to $4.9 billion and fight Rosneft for gas assets owned by Italy's Eni and Enel, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Competition for SeverEnergia, which has assets in northern Russia's Yamal-Nenets region, increased last month when state-owned Rosneft, the world's largest oil company by output, signed a deal to acquire Enel's stake in the gas producer for $1.8 billion.

Kommersant daily said Rosneft's move had angered Gennady Timchenko, a major shareholder in Novatek. It said Novatek and Gazprom Neft had put in a higher offer of $2 billion for Enel's share and $2.9 billion for Eni's stake.

Potentially one of Russia's largest part foreign-owned gas projects, SeverEnergia expects to produce 36 billion cubic metres of gas and liquids by 2017.

It is a joint venture between Yamal Development and Arctic Russia BV. Yamal Development is jointly owned by Gazprom Neft and Novatek, and Arctic Russia BV is controlled by Eni and Enel.

The rise of Rosneft, managed by Igor Sechin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, has worried some industry players who say that increased state involvement in the oil and gas sector is killing off competition and increasing costs.

A source, close to Novatek, told Reuters the asset is of great importance to the company and would fit with its project, Yamal LNG, to produce liquefied natural gas jointly with France's Total and China's CNPC by 2017.

Gazprom Neft and Novatek declined to comment.

Rosneft has said that the agreement with Enel on the stake in SeverEnergia is binding.

The fight for energy assets has intensified as Russia moves close to opening up LNG exports for other companies, rather than just Gazprom, which has monopoly rights for shipping Russian gas abroad.

On Wednesday, the Russian government approved a bill to liberalise the LNG exports. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)