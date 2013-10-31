* SeverEnergia is focus of battle, says paper
* Novatek, Gazprom Neft offer $4.9 bln for Eni, Enel stake
* Rosneft signed deal to buy Enel stake for $1.8 bln last
month
MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russian energy companies Novatek
and Gazprom Neft are ready to raise their
offer to $4.9 billion and fight Rosneft for gas assets
owned by Italy's Eni and Enel, a newspaper
reported on Thursday.
Competition for SeverEnergia, which has assets in northern
Russia's Yamal-Nenets region, increased last month when
state-owned Rosneft, the world's largest oil company by output,
signed a deal to acquire Enel's stake in the gas producer for
$1.8 billion.
Kommersant daily said Rosneft's move had angered Gennady
Timchenko, a major shareholder in Novatek. It said Novatek and
Gazprom Neft had put in a higher offer of $2 billion for Enel's
share and $2.9 billion for Eni's stake.
Potentially one of Russia's largest part foreign-owned gas
projects, SeverEnergia expects to produce 36 billion cubic
metres of gas and liquids by 2017.
It is a joint venture between Yamal Development and Arctic
Russia BV. Yamal Development is jointly owned by Gazprom Neft
and Novatek, and Arctic Russia BV is controlled by Eni and Enel.
The rise of Rosneft, managed by Igor Sechin, an ally of
President Vladimir Putin, has worried some industry players who
say that increased state involvement in the oil and gas sector
is killing off competition and increasing costs.
A source, close to Novatek, told Reuters the asset is of
great importance to the company and would fit with its project,
Yamal LNG, to produce liquefied natural gas jointly with
France's Total and China's CNPC by 2017.
Gazprom Neft and Novatek declined to comment.
Rosneft has said that the agreement with Enel on the stake
in SeverEnergia is binding.
The fight for energy assets has intensified as Russia moves
close to opening up LNG exports for other companies, rather than
just Gazprom, which has monopoly rights for shipping Russian gas
abroad.
On Wednesday, the Russian government approved a bill to
liberalise the LNG exports.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)