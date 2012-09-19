MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's steel major Severstal
announced the launch of an offering for $450 million
in senior unsecured convertible five-year bonds, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said
the bonds will be used to refinance its existing debt and other
corporate purposes.
The bonds, converted into Global Depositary Receipts (GDR)
listed on the London Stock Exchange, are expected to carry a
yield maturity between 2 and 2.5 percent per year.
The company said last month it maintained net debt/EBITDA
ratio at a comfortable 1.2x level.