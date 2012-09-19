MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's steel major Severstal
announced on Wednesday the pricing of its $475 million
senior unsecured convertible five-year bonds.
The bonds were priced with a coupon of 1 percent payable
semi-annually and a yield to maturity of 2 percent per year, the
company said.
The conversion price was set at $19.08, a premium of 45
percent above the reference price of $13.1580.
Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said
earlier the bonds will be used to refinance its existing debt
and other corporate purposes.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)