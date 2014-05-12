MOSCOW May 12 Russian steelmaker Severstal
has received bids from potential buyers for its North
American operations, a Russian source familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
Severstal's operations in the United States consist of steel
plants in Dearborn, Michigan and Columbus, Mississippi.
The source said the sales process was unrelated to the
worsening political relations between the United States and
Russia over Ukraine. The company had started looking into a sale
in September, the source said.
The source said no decisions had been made on a potential
sale. Severstal declined to comment.
Severstal bought the plant in Dearborn in 2003 for $285.5
million and has invested around $1 billion. It built the
Columbus plant and launched it in 2007, investing $1.5 billion
in total. The plants generated revenues of $3.9 billion in 2013,
30 percent of the company's revenues.
Severstal has parted with other U.S. assets, selling three
steel plants in Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia in 2011 to
Renco Group for $225 million.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the operations
could fetch $1.5 billion and that potential buyers were United
States Steel Corp and Brazil's Companhia Siderurgica
Nacional SA.
