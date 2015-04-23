(Updates throughout, adds detail)
MOSCOW, April 23 Russian steelmaker Severstal
reported on Thursday its highest core earnings margin
in the first quarter of 2015, helped by a weakened rouble which
lowered costs and increased profitability.
Severstal, Russia's second largest steel producer, and other
exporters have benefited from a 50-percent decline in the rouble
against the dollar since mid-2014, as their costs fell in dollar
terms.
Severstal said its margin on earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a measure of a
company's operating profitability, reached 38.5 percent - the
highest level in its history as a public company.
The company reported net profits of $343 million, slightly
dampened by foreign exchange losses but up from a net loss of
$795 million in the previous quarter, when its bottom line was
hit by write-offs.
Revenue fell 18.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.5
billion, the company said in a statement. EBITDA also slipped to
$590 million, down 2 percent.
Despite Russia's flagging economy, hit by a collapse in
global oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis,
Severstal said steel demand was better than expected this
year.
"Although visibility remains limited, we are seeing
resilience in domestic steel demand," said Alexey Mordashov, the
company's chief executive and main owner.
Severstal said on Wednesday its board had recommended a
dividend payout of 12.81 roubles ($0.24) roubles per share for
the first quarter of 2015.
