MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's third-largest steelmaker Severstal said on Tuesday its board recommended to pay 1.52 roubles ($0.05) per share in second quarter dividends.

The approval of the payout is expected at the company's extraordinary shareholders meeting scheduled for September, 27, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 31.8535 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Katya Golubkova)