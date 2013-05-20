* Q1 net profit down 90 pct at $44 mln vs f'cast $69 mln
* Uncertain global outlook to weigh - CEO
* EBITDA down 25 percent to $425 million
* Revenue down 10 percent at $3.32 billion
MOSCOW, May 20 Severstal, Russia's
second-biggest steel producer, said on Monday profit would be
flat in the second quarter of 2013 as it reported a 90 percent
year-on-year fall in first-quarter net earnings.
Like steelmakers around the world, the company has been
struggling to cope with weak prices as a growth slowdown in
China and Europe's debt crisis hit demand from the construction
sector and other parts of industry.
Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov,
posted quarterly net profit of $44 million, undershooting
average analyst forecasts of $69 million.
"The global economic environment remains uncertain and this
impacts our markets. Overall we expect our (second quarter) ...
2013 results to be broadly similar to our Q1 2013 numbers,"
Mordashov said in a statement.
The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 25 percent year-on-year to $425
million in the quarter, while revenue was down 10 percent at
$3.32 billion.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly and
David Holmes)