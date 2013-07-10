MOSCOW, July 10 Severstal, Russia's
second-biggest steel producer, said on Wednesday it had signed
contracts with Sberbank for two revolving credit
facilities amounting to 15 billion roubles ($454 million).
Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said
the 9 billion and 6 billion rouble loans both had a three-year
maturity.
"We have signed a credit line that will increase our pool of
credit lines, which in turn will improve the financial security
of the company. The funds will be used as needed," a company
spokesman said.
In May, the firm reported its net debt stood at $4.186
million, 5.1 percent up from the end of 2012.
($1 = 33.0375 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Svetlana Burmistrova;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)