MOSCOW Aug 29 Severstal, Russia's third largest steelmaker, posted weaker second quarter net profits of $155 million, missing analyst forecasts on forex losses and due to the split-off of its gold unit this year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that the company would report earnings of $249 mln, down from $602 million during the same period a year ago.

Severstal said its revenue slid to $3.72 billion compared to $4.4 billion last year. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation dropped to $664 million from $1.12 billion a year ago.

The company said it expected a seasonal construction uptick in Russia and an automotive sector pick-up in the United States in the third quarter, but forecast its second half results would be flat against the first six months of 2012. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Douglas Busvine)