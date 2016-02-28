(Adds detail, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Feb 28 The 26 miners who were trapped in
a Russian coal mine above the Arctic circle have died and rescue
operations have been halted after a third blast underground
killed several rescue workers, emergency services said on
Sunday.
The miners were trapped on Thursday after a sudden leak of
methane gas caused two blasts that led parts of the Severnaya
mine in Vorkuta to collapse.
President Vladimir Putin ordered a government commission to
be set up to look into the incident at the mine operated by
Vorkutaugol, a subsidiary of Severstal.
"The circumstances in the affected part of the mine did not
allow anyone to survive," Russia's Emergencies Minister Vladimir
Puchkov said in televised comments after visiting the mine.
"In the underground space where the 26 miners were, there
are high temperatures and no oxygen."
Denis Paikin, Vorkutaugol's technical director, concurred
with Puchkov's assessment.
The Emergencies Ministry said on its website that
underground rescue operations had been halted after a third
blast early on Sunday killed six people.
A Severstal spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that six people
had died in Sunday's blast and that five of them were rescue
workers.
The total death toll from the accident now stands at 36
people.
The episode is the latest in a long line of accidents in
Russia's coal mining industry and is likely to raise fresh
questions about how strictly safety rules are being followed.
Poor safety standards were blamed for an explosion at the
Ulyanovskaya coal mine in the southern Siberian region of
Kemerovo in March 2007. The Ulyanovskaya disaster claimed the
lives of miners in Russia's worst mining accident since the 1991
collapse of the Soviet Union.
The head of the Komi republic, where the Vorkuta mine is
located, has declared a three-day mourning period in the
republic starting from Sunday.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt; Editing by
David Goodman)