MOSCOW, July 23 Severstal, one of
Russia's largest steel producers, saw its second-quarter net
profit increase by 39 percent quarter-on-quarter because of a
stronger rouble, it said on Thursday.
Severstal's net profit of $469 million was boosted by a FX
translation profit of $130 million, the company, controlled by
billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said in a statement.
Adjusting for this non-cash item, the company would have
posted an underlying net profit of $339 million, missing an
estimate by analysts of $358 million.
Its revenue increased 18 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.8
billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 0.9 percent to $588 million.
The rouble strengthened by around 5 percent against the U.S.
dollar in the second quarter and led to higher
dollar-denominated selling prices. Revenue was also supported by
a seasonal rebound in sales on domestic and export markets.
However, it said it expected global steel prices to remain
under pressure because of a weaker Chinese economy, with steel
demand falling 5.1 percent since the start of 2015 and growing
Chinese steel products exports.
