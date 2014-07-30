MOSCOW, July 30 Severstal, Russia's
second-biggest steel producer, posted on Wednesday a
second-quarter net loss of $661 million, underperforming
analysts' expectations because of losses resulting from the sale
of its U.S. assets.
Excluding this $1.1 billion non-cash loss and a positive
foreign exchange gain of around $200 million, Severstal would
have posted profit of $206 million in the second quarter, the
company said. A Reuters poll had forecast profit of $249
million.
The firm, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were up 14 percent, quarter-on-quarter, at
$606 million, while revenue rose 8.2 percent to $3.3 billion.
