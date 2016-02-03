* Fourth-quarter profit falls to $267 million
* Margin on earnings (EBITDA) slips to 28.7 percent
* Rouble devaluation gave some relief
By Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Severstal, one of
Russia's largest steel producers, plans to maintain its dividend
policy in 2016 despite weaker domestic demand and plunging steel
prices, the company said on Wednesday.
The steelmaker, which sells about a third of its output in
Russia, has been hit hard by the country's economic crisis which
has undermined demand for its products.
Adding to the pain, global steel prices lost a third of
their value last year, plumbing 12-year lows. Despite a 2
percent increase so far in 2016, experts say a strong and
sustained recovery is not yet within reach.
"Yes we are expecting that we will have strong pressure from
the market environment, from pricing of steel first of all,"
said Chief Finiancial Officer Alexei Kulichenko. "But the low
debt of the company and strong level of margins allow us
basically to continue as we did in 2014 and 2015."
"We should continue our dividends policy unchanged."
Kulichenko said the company's ratio of net debt to earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) was 0.4:1, meaning it would continue to pay out at
least 50 percent of its adjusted net profit.
Severstal intends to pay out $210 million in dividends, or
20.27 roubles per share, for the last quarter of 2015, it said
in a statement on Tuesday.
The steelmaker said on Wednesday said its adjusted net
profit for the period fell to $267 million, down from $394
million in the previous quarter.
Net debt stood at $805 million, down from $829 million in
the previous quarter, while revenues slid 16 percent
quarter-on-quarter to $1.4 billion, due to lower selling prices
and weaker sales. EBITDA fell 24 percent to $401 million.
The company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $114
million, taking into account a $208 million foreign exchange
loss and other write downs on non-cash times.
Kulichenko had said in November he expected Severstal to
post weaker fourth-quarter results due to lower steel prices.
But the devaluation of the rouble, which lost more than 10
percent against the dollar in the fourth quarter last year,
provided some relief, boosting profitability for Russian
steelmakers by reducing their costs in dollar terms.
Severstal said its EBITDA margin, a measure of
profitability, remained "one of the strongest in the industry"
at 28.7 percent, despite contracting by 2.8 percentage points
from the previous quarter.
"We have made further progress in our strategy to be one of
the most efficient steelmakers globally and, in an uncertain
climate, have delivered another set of strong financial
results," Chief Executive Vadim Larin said.
