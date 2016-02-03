* Fourth-quarter profit falls to $267 million

* Margin on earnings (EBITDA) slips to 28.7 percent

* Rouble devaluation gave some relief (Adds dividend policy, quotes)

By Jack Stubbs

MOSCOW, Feb 3 Severstal, one of Russia's largest steel producers, plans to maintain its dividend policy in 2016 despite weaker domestic demand and plunging steel prices, the company said on Wednesday.

The steelmaker, which sells about a third of its output in Russia, has been hit hard by the country's economic crisis which has undermined demand for its products.

Adding to the pain, global steel prices lost a third of their value last year, plumbing 12-year lows. Despite a 2 percent increase so far in 2016, experts say a strong and sustained recovery is not yet within reach.

"Yes we are expecting that we will have strong pressure from the market environment, from pricing of steel first of all," said Chief Finiancial Officer Alexei Kulichenko. "But the low debt of the company and strong level of margins allow us basically to continue as we did in 2014 and 2015."

"We should continue our dividends policy unchanged."

Kulichenko said the company's ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 0.4:1, meaning it would continue to pay out at least 50 percent of its adjusted net profit.

Severstal intends to pay out $210 million in dividends, or 20.27 roubles per share, for the last quarter of 2015, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The steelmaker said on Wednesday said its adjusted net profit for the period fell to $267 million, down from $394 million in the previous quarter.

Net debt stood at $805 million, down from $829 million in the previous quarter, while revenues slid 16 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.4 billion, due to lower selling prices and weaker sales. EBITDA fell 24 percent to $401 million.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $114 million, taking into account a $208 million foreign exchange loss and other write downs on non-cash times.

Kulichenko had said in November he expected Severstal to post weaker fourth-quarter results due to lower steel prices.

But the devaluation of the rouble, which lost more than 10 percent against the dollar in the fourth quarter last year, provided some relief, boosting profitability for Russian steelmakers by reducing their costs in dollar terms.

Severstal said its EBITDA margin, a measure of profitability, remained "one of the strongest in the industry" at 28.7 percent, despite contracting by 2.8 percentage points from the previous quarter.

"We have made further progress in our strategy to be one of the most efficient steelmakers globally and, in an uncertain climate, have delivered another set of strong financial results," Chief Executive Vadim Larin said. (Editing by Susan Thomas and David Clarke)