MOSCOW, June 3 The main owner and chief executive of Russia's Severstal said on Tuesday the sale of its U.S. business would be "an interesting option" that would allow the steelmaker to reduce its debt.

"By selling the U.S. assets we could decrease Severstal's debt and make the company a lot more profitable. It's a very interesting option for us," CEO Alexey Mordashov told journalists.

