MOSCOW Oct 3 Oil major Shell has suspended development of hard-to-recover oil in Russia's Bazhenov formation with Gazprom Neft, Interfax cited Gazprom Neft's head as saying on Friday, after the West imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

"We continue work ... by ourselves," Alexander Dyukov said, according to Interfax.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)