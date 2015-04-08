MOSCOW, April 8 Greed and corruption were to
blame for the sinking of a Russian trawler last week in which at
least 56 crew died, a spokesman for investigators said on
Wednesday.
The Dalniy Vostok fishing vessel sank in the icy Sea of
Okhotsk off Russia's far eastern coast last Thursday.
Sixty-three people were rescued out of a crew of 132 people,
with 13 missing presumed dead.
Many past Russian disasters have been blamed on negligence
or violation of safety regulations.
"There are no doubts that this is a crime at the base of
which lies the greed of the businessmen who owned the vessel and
corrupt officials," Vladimir Markin, the Investigative Committee
spokesman, told Rossiya 1 television, TASS news agency reported.
"Both the owner of this vessel and the captain knew that in
the petrol tanks there was a minimal amount of fuel, the
trawler's ability to right itself was affected."
Markin also said investigators had established that there
were not enough lifeboats on the Dalniy Vostok for over 20 crew
members.
"We know that on board there were a large number of
foreigners who were working there illegally. We know who brought
them in and by what means," he said.
"We have concrete officials (in mind), whom I won't name so
they don't run away, but we will bring them to justice."
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Andrew Roche)