MOSCOW A Russian man suspected of shooting dead six people in a rampage in the centre of the western city of Belgorod was captured on Tuesday after a 30-hour manhunt, police said.

The suspect, Sergei Pomazun, was detained by two transport police officers who discovered him trying to flee the city 650 km (400 miles) south of Moscow on a freight train, Interior Ministry spokesman Kirill Gerasimenko said.

One of the officers suffered two knife wounds during the capture and was hospitalised, Gerasimenko told state-run Rossiya-24 television.

Police had been searching for Pomazun since they identified him as the suspect in the attack on Monday, in which three people were shot dead inside a hunting shop and three people on a main street outside the shop.

The victims in one of the worst mass shootings in recent Russian history included two girls, aged 14 and 16, who were pupils at a nearby school. Pomazun could be imprisoned for life if convicted of the killings.

