Investigators inspect the body of a victim killed by a gunman in Belgorod, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kaksuslov

MOSCOW A man shot dead six people, including two schoolgirls, after robbing a hunting shop in the western Russian city of Belgorod on Monday, local officials said.

Police said their main suspect was a former convict in his thirties, adding the attacker had fled in a car.

Amateur footage posted online showed corpses lying covered on the pavement of the city's main street, indicating that he had shot at least some of his victims as he escaped.

A crowd of onlookers had gathered nearby in the centre of Belgord, a city near the Ukrainian border about 650 km (400 miles) south of Moscow.

Police released a picture of their main suspect - a brown-haired man who was released from prison in 2012.

"Five people died on the spot," and another one died later of gunshot wounds, the municipal authorities said. Two girls, aged 14 and 16, were among the victims, they added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the shooting, his spokesman said. Belgorod planed to honour the victims with two days of mourning starting on Tuesday.

