MOSCOW, March 29 The partners in a Gazprom-led
consortium to develop the giant offshore Shtokman gas
field, which still needs tax breaks to ensure it is profitable,
are likely to delay a final investment decision when they meet
later on Thursday.
A source close to the consortium said there was a "50-50
chance" the board could delay the final decision for a third
time in a year. If it is delayed, the next attempt is likely to
be set for June, the source added.
The meeting itself appeared to be in doubt this week as
French oil major Total, a partner in the Shtokman
Development consortium, battled a gas leak at its Elgin platform
in the North Sea.
A spokesman for the group, which also includes Russian state
gas export monopoly Gazprom and Norwegian oil major Statoil
, said a meeting would go ahead on Thursday afternoon
regardless of the ongoing leak.
"The backdrop is bad," a Russian gas industry source said.
Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie, like Statoil's
Helge Lund, is a member of the board and is expected to attend
the meeting in Moscow.
Environmental groups such as Bellona have urged the
consortium to put off a decision to develop the field in order
to work on spill prevention and other environmental safety
principles, but the main obstacle to the decision is economic.
Tens of billions of dollars could be required to bring
Shtokman's as riches - estimated at 3.9 trillion cubic metres,
or more than Norway's total gas reserves - from under the floor
of the Barents Sea, 550 km from shore, and ship them to world
markets.
The economics of the project, which would send half of its
gas output to Russia and Europe as pipeline deliveries and half
as liquefied natural gas, have changed radically since it was
conceived.
The shale gas revolution in the United States effectively
closed off the initial intended market. Shtokman's gas could
even find itself competing with U.S. LNG exports for a slice of
already competitive European markets.
Therein lies the fundamental problem with the project as its
partners look at whether it is profitable in current markets, at
current tax rates.
Russia's top tax official, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei
Shatalov, held out hope last week that the consortium could
receive requested tax breaks, though not in time for Thursday's
meeting.
TAX ISSUES
Shatalov said the government, which is loath to cut the tax
burden on the energy industry, its main source of budget
revenue, agreed in principle that the project needed incentives,
but the group's economic justification had been rejected.
The thorniest issue is a request for an exemption of 30
percent duty on pipeline gas exports, without which the pipeline
exports are likely to lose money.
Oil industry sources say the government is making a
concerted push to revise tax policies that discourage oil
companies from pushing into new frontiers, particularly its
Arctic offshore zones.
Industry sources say Russian needs ultimately to tax the
profits of each project to ensure investors' returns on these
mult-billion-dollar outlays.
Under current tax terms, the economics of Shtokman LNG are
seen as superior to those of its pipeline project. Russia has
exempted all LNG projects from duty. Analysts from energy
consultancy Wood MacKenzie have said they see Shtokman as
primarily an LNG project.
That might suit the Russian government. Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin last Friday said Russia should wean itself off
its dependency on Gazprom's European pipeline gas deliveries and
expand into super-cooled LNG, which can be delivered to the
markets of Europe, the Middle East or Asia by tanker without
infrastructure constraints.