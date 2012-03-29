MOSCOW, March 29 The partners in a Gazprom-led consortium to develop the giant offshore Shtokman gas field, which still needs tax breaks to ensure it is profitable, are likely to delay a final investment decision when they meet later on Thursday.

A source close to the consortium said there was a "50-50 chance" the board could delay the final decision for a third time in a year. If it is delayed, the next attempt is likely to be set for June, the source added.

The meeting itself appeared to be in doubt this week as French oil major Total, a partner in the Shtokman Development consortium, battled a gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea.

A spokesman for the group, which also includes Russian state gas export monopoly Gazprom and Norwegian oil major Statoil , said a meeting would go ahead on Thursday afternoon regardless of the ongoing leak.

"The backdrop is bad," a Russian gas industry source said.

Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie, like Statoil's Helge Lund, is a member of the board and is expected to attend the meeting in Moscow.

Environmental groups such as Bellona have urged the consortium to put off a decision to develop the field in order to work on spill prevention and other environmental safety principles, but the main obstacle to the decision is economic.

Tens of billions of dollars could be required to bring Shtokman's as riches - estimated at 3.9 trillion cubic metres, or more than Norway's total gas reserves - from under the floor of the Barents Sea, 550 km from shore, and ship them to world markets.

The economics of the project, which would send half of its gas output to Russia and Europe as pipeline deliveries and half as liquefied natural gas, have changed radically since it was conceived.

The shale gas revolution in the United States effectively closed off the initial intended market. Shtokman's gas could even find itself competing with U.S. LNG exports for a slice of already competitive European markets.

Therein lies the fundamental problem with the project as its partners look at whether it is profitable in current markets, at current tax rates.

Russia's top tax official, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov, held out hope last week that the consortium could receive requested tax breaks, though not in time for Thursday's meeting.

TAX ISSUES

Shatalov said the government, which is loath to cut the tax burden on the energy industry, its main source of budget revenue, agreed in principle that the project needed incentives, but the group's economic justification had been rejected.

The thorniest issue is a request for an exemption of 30 percent duty on pipeline gas exports, without which the pipeline exports are likely to lose money.

Oil industry sources say the government is making a concerted push to revise tax policies that discourage oil companies from pushing into new frontiers, particularly its Arctic offshore zones.

Industry sources say Russian needs ultimately to tax the profits of each project to ensure investors' returns on these mult-billion-dollar outlays.

Under current tax terms, the economics of Shtokman LNG are seen as superior to those of its pipeline project. Russia has exempted all LNG projects from duty. Analysts from energy consultancy Wood MacKenzie have said they see Shtokman as primarily an LNG project.

That might suit the Russian government. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin last Friday said Russia should wean itself off its dependency on Gazprom's European pipeline gas deliveries and expand into super-cooled LNG, which can be delivered to the markets of Europe, the Middle East or Asia by tanker without infrastructure constraints.