* Shtokman delays investment decision till July
* Tax breaks needed to make the project viable
By Melissa Akin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, March 29 The partners in a Gazprom-led
group to develop the Shtokman gas field are due to
meet Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin after they failed to
reach a final investment decision in a board meeting on
Thursday, a source close to the consortium said.
"It will give a certain impulse to the project itself. It is
telling that the future president is paying attention to this
project," the source said. Putin won a March 4 presidential
election, and his inauguration is scheduled for May.
The partners had been pleading with no success for tax
breaks, without which parts of the project could be deeply loss
making. A senior energy industry source said a meeting was
scheduled for Friday to discuss taxation of Arctic oil projects.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment.
FAVOURING LNG
The prime minister singled out Shtokman last Friday in a
broadside against Gazprom, saying Russia should wean itself off
its dependency on European pipeline gas deliveries and expand
into super-cooled liquefied natural gas, which can be delivered
to the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Asia by tanker
without infrastructure constraints.
Putin, the most powerful politician in the world's largest
energy producer, leads all major energy deals.
The success of international energy deals is treated as a
matter of personal prestige by the prime minister, who presided
in the past year over Exxon Mobil's deal with state oil
company Rosneft to develop Arctic oil resources and
over Total's tie-up with independent producer Novatek
in another Arctic LNG project.
Tens of billions of dollars could be required to bring
Shtokman's gas riches - estimated at 3.9 trillion cubic metres,
or more than Norway's total gas reserves - from under the floor
of the Barents Sea, 550 km from shore, and ship them to world
markets.
The economics of the project, which would send half of its
gas output to Russia and Europe as pipeline deliveries and half
as liquefied natural gas, have changed radically since it was
conceived.
The shale gas revolution in the United States effectively
closed off the initial intended market. Shtokman's gas could
even find itself competing with U.S. LNG exports for a slice of
already competitive European markets.
The consortium said in a statement on Thursday it had
extended its partnership to continue work on the project's
economic and technical conditions till July.
Last week, Russia's top tax official, Deputy Finance
Minister Sergei Shatalov, held out hope that the consortium
could receive requested tax breaks, though not in time for
Thursday's meeting.
Shatalov said the government, which is loath to cut the tax
burden on the energy industry, its main source of budget
revenue, agreed in principle that the project needed incentives,
but the group's economic justification had been rejected.
The thorniest issue is a request for an exemption of 30
percent duty on pipeline gas exports, without which the pipeline
exports are likely to lose money.
Oil industry sources say the government is making a
concerted push to revise tax policies that discourage oil
companies from pushing into new frontiers, particularly its
Arctic offshore zones.
Industry sources say Russian needs ultimately to tax the
profits of each project to ensure investors' returns on these
mult-billion-dollar outlays.
Under current tax terms, the economics of Shtokman LNG are
seen as superior to those of its pipeline project. Russia has
exempted all LNG projects from duty. Analysts from energy
consultancy Wood MacKenzie have said they see Shtokman as
primarily an LNG project.