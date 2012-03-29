* Shtokman delays investment decision till July

* Tax breaks needed to make the project viable

By Melissa Akin and Olesya Astakhova

MOSCOW, March 29 The partners in a Gazprom-led group to develop the Shtokman gas field are due to meet Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin after they failed to reach a final investment decision in a board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the consortium said.

"It will give a certain impulse to the project itself. It is telling that the future president is paying attention to this project," the source said. Putin won a March 4 presidential election, and his inauguration is scheduled for May.

The partners had been pleading with no success for tax breaks, without which parts of the project could be deeply loss making. A senior energy industry source said a meeting was scheduled for Friday to discuss taxation of Arctic oil projects.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment.

FAVOURING LNG

The prime minister singled out Shtokman last Friday in a broadside against Gazprom, saying Russia should wean itself off its dependency on European pipeline gas deliveries and expand into super-cooled liquefied natural gas, which can be delivered to the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Asia by tanker without infrastructure constraints.

Putin, the most powerful politician in the world's largest energy producer, leads all major energy deals.

The success of international energy deals is treated as a matter of personal prestige by the prime minister, who presided in the past year over Exxon Mobil's deal with state oil company Rosneft to develop Arctic oil resources and over Total's tie-up with independent producer Novatek in another Arctic LNG project.

Tens of billions of dollars could be required to bring Shtokman's gas riches - estimated at 3.9 trillion cubic metres, or more than Norway's total gas reserves - from under the floor of the Barents Sea, 550 km from shore, and ship them to world markets.

The economics of the project, which would send half of its gas output to Russia and Europe as pipeline deliveries and half as liquefied natural gas, have changed radically since it was conceived.

The shale gas revolution in the United States effectively closed off the initial intended market. Shtokman's gas could even find itself competing with U.S. LNG exports for a slice of already competitive European markets.

The consortium said in a statement on Thursday it had extended its partnership to continue work on the project's economic and technical conditions till July.

Last week, Russia's top tax official, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov, held out hope that the consortium could receive requested tax breaks, though not in time for Thursday's meeting.

Shatalov said the government, which is loath to cut the tax burden on the energy industry, its main source of budget revenue, agreed in principle that the project needed incentives, but the group's economic justification had been rejected.

The thorniest issue is a request for an exemption of 30 percent duty on pipeline gas exports, without which the pipeline exports are likely to lose money.

Oil industry sources say the government is making a concerted push to revise tax policies that discourage oil companies from pushing into new frontiers, particularly its Arctic offshore zones.

Industry sources say Russian needs ultimately to tax the profits of each project to ensure investors' returns on these mult-billion-dollar outlays.

Under current tax terms, the economics of Shtokman LNG are seen as superior to those of its pipeline project. Russia has exempted all LNG projects from duty. Analysts from energy consultancy Wood MacKenzie have said they see Shtokman as primarily an LNG project.