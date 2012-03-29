MOSCOW, March 29 Shtokman Development AG, a
consortium which plans to produce gas from the Arctic oilfield
in the Barents Sea, said on Thursday it decided to continue
working on an investment decision needed to kick-start the
project.
"The shareholders are confident that the Project can be
improved further, both technically and economically," Shtokman
Development AG (SDAG) said in a statement.
"The shareholders decided to extend the Framework Agreements
till July 1, 2012," it said.
STAG, in which Russia's Gazprom, Norway's Statoil
and France's Total are shareholders, aims to
develop the 3.9 trillion cubic metre field, the world's 10th
largest, as a rising supply of shale gas and global economic
uncertainty cast a pall on demand and prices.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)