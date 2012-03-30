* Putin meets Shtokman consortium participants

* Shtokman delays investment decision

* Spokesman says government will work on tax incentives

* Putin invites Statoil to new Arctic projects

* Says hopes for growth output at Total Kharyaga project

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova

MOSCOW, March 30 Russian Premier Minister Vladimir Putin hinted at some form of tax incentive for the consortium considering development of the giant Shtokman gas field but pledged no immediate relief on export duties, which the group needs to kickstart the project.

Shtokman consortium participants - Gazprom (51 percent), Total (25 percent) and Statoil (24 percent) - have been mired in debate over the project's future for several years. On Thursday they pushed back a final investment decision for the third time since March 2011.

A source close to the consortium said Putin pledged to "speed up work on a new tax regime for the project". A Shtokman Development AG spokesman declined to comment.

Russia must balance its deficit-stricken budget against the need to provide incentives for development of its oil and gas industry, the main source of state revenue.

"Everyone has their wishes on (tax) breaks, but this is an issue of economic feasibility. The work in this direction will continue," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.

Up to $40 billion could be required to develop Shtokman's estimated 3.9 trillion cubic metres of gas, or more than Norway's total gas reserves, from under the floor of the Barents Sea, 550 km from shore, and ship them to world markets.

On Friday, Putin, who won a March 4 presidential election and will return to the Kremlin after the May inauguration, met Gazprom head Alexei Miller, Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie and Statoil CEO Helge Lund. Putin's top energy official, Igor Sechin, was also present.

The failure to reach a decision on Shtokman was the second public setback in Russia this week for Total, which is also battling a gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea.

LNG FAVOURED OVER PIPELINE GAS

An executive at Total, the project's operator, said earlier this week the reserves at its Kharyaga production-sharing project in northern Russia had been downgraded, forcing it to cut production targets. Statoil is also a partner in Kharyaga.

Putin had kind words for the Norwegian state-controlled company, saying the 2010 demarcation of the two countries' maritime border opened up potential opportunities for Statoil to cooperate with Russian companies in the Arctic.

Shtokman is in theory due to begin pipeline deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline in 2016 and to start shipping more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2017.

But the boom in alternative gas production in the U.S. has closed what was expected to be a key market for Shtokman's LNG.

Under current tax terms, the economics of LNG are seen as superior to those of its pipeline project. Russia has exempted all LNG projects from duty. Analysts from energy consultancy Wood MacKenzie have said they see Shtokman as primarily an LNG project.

Total is also a party to another Russian LNG project in the Arctic, Yamal LNG, controlled by Novatek. Russia has already abolished mineral extraction tax for gas from this project.

"It is expected that tax breaks for Shtokman will be similar to the Yamal LNG schemes," the source said. Yamal LNG will not ship gas via pipeline.

Gazprom's spokesman declined to comment. Spokesmen for Total and Statoil could not immediately be reached. (Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, editing by Jane Baird)