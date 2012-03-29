MOSCOW, March 29 The partners in a Gazprom-led group to develop the Shtokman gas field are due to meet Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin after a board meeting on Thursday failed to reach a final investment decision, a source close to the consortium said.

"It will give a certain impulse to the project itself. It is telling that the future president is paying attention to this project," the source said. Putin won a March 4 presidential election. His inauguration is scheduled for May.

The source said the board had delayed the investment decision to develop the giant field, 550 km off Russia's Barents Sea coast, likely for three months, as expected.

Putin's spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Melissa Akin and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Douglas Busvine)