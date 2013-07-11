MOSCOW, July 11 Russian coal miner
Sibanthracite's order book for its planned London stock market
flotation has been subscribed by more than 50 percent, two
market sources said on Thursday.
Sibanthracite set a price range earlier in July of between
$7.00 and $9.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR) for the
share issue. The order book is expected to be closed later on
Thursday, with final pricing announced on Friday.
Sibanthracite declined comment about the order book.
The stock offering comes at a challenging time for coal
producers, as China's industrial growth wanes and steelmakers
struggle. Emerging markets which, like Russia, are weighted
towards the resources sector, are also weak.
Sibanthracite, however, describes itself as a niche player
offering a premium product - ultra-high-grade anthracite (UHG) -
that can be used as a substitute for coke in blast furnaces and
continues to be in high demand.
The company controls 15 percent of the global market for
anthracite and plans to increase that to 17 percent this year by
focusing on the Asia-Pacific and Chinese markets, the company
said recently.
The initial public offering (IPO) will enable
Sibanthracite's selling shareholder GLG Emerging Markets Growth
Fund to raise up to $214 million for its 25 percent stake.
After a slow start to the year for equity offerings, a
number of Russian companies are planning IPOs, including VTB
Capital, Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS) and hypermarket chain
Lenta, according to sources.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen Bank
and Sberbank are acting as joint coordinators and
bookrunners for the Sibanthracite offering.