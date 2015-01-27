* CEO concerned Q2-Q3 to show slump in demand
* Consumer goods sector to be affected less
* Sees no need for capex cuts or mass layoffs
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
Jan 27 Russian petrochemical firm Sibur expects
a drop in demand for its products from the construction and auto
sectors as the country's economy slows, its chief executive told
Reuters.
The Russian economy is expected to shrink by more than four
percent this year if oil prices stay at around their current
level of $50 per barrel. Russian companies are also struggling
with funding because of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over
its actions in Ukraine.
"So far we are not seeing a serious drop in demand but we
are concerned that in the second and third quarter, when we
usually see a seasonal spike in demand, it could be negative,"
Dmitry Konov told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum in Davos.
Privately-held Sibur is Russia's biggest processor of
associated petroleum gas and a leading producer of
petrochemicals that includes packaging for consumer goods, as
well as products for the automotive and construction industries
such as tyres, plastics or insulation materials.
Konov said he expected the construction and car industries
would be more affected than other areas by Russia' slowdown.
"People will keep buying water, juice and yoghurt. But they
won't buy cars, tyres and they most likely won't build new homes
because there will be a lack of financing for both builders and
buyers," he said.
But Konov said he was not expecting mass layoffs at Sibur,
which has cut the number of employees to around 26,000 from
100,000 over the past decade to restructure the company and
triple output.
He also said the firm's capital spending programme would be
extended over a longer period of time to save some resources.
He saw no need to cut spending because the weak rouble was
reducing the cost of buying energy and transport, while a fall
in the euro was also making some euro-denominated equipment
supply contracts more affordable.
Konov said petrochemical prices in general had not fallen as
steeply as oil. But he also did not expect energy prices to
recover quickly because the current energy glut arising from
overproduction was more acute, unlike in 2008-2009.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov. Editing by Jane Merriman)