ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russia expects
better market conditions for the placement of its long-planned
$7 billion Eurobonds than when it raised its foreign debt last
year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
"I think that the (market) situation will calm down soon and
conditions for our borrowing will be better than last year,"
Siluanov told journalists.
Last year, Russia raised $7 billion in Eurobonds, in several
parts, with a $3-billion 30-year Eurobond sold at 250 basis
points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion 10-year paper at plus
240 basis points and $2 billion 5-year Eurobond at 230 basis
points over Treasuries.
Siluanov said that the finance ministry may issue this
year's Eurobond also in several parts and with the same maturity
as those in 2012.
(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)