MOSCOW, Sept 17 It's a tune straight from
Vladimir Putin's old songbook: a Russian billionaire under house
arrest over vague accusations about a murky past deal, causing a
meltdown in the shares of his empire of privatised assets.
Vladimir Yevtushenkov's Sistema conglomerate lost a third of
its value on Wednesday after he was accused of money laundering
in a multi-billion dollar deal to acquire a regional oil company
five years ago.
That a seeming past Kremlin favourite could fall so hard so
fast has raised the inevitable talk of a return to the bad old
days of political feuding and asset grabs that marked Putin's
early years in power.
But unlike the oligarchs who fell afoul of the authorities a
decade ago, Yevtushenkov never seemed like the sort of person
likely to wind up a target. He had no apparent political
ambitions of his own, and was known for doing deals quietly.
At least two things are clear - despite denials from Putin's
spokesman, the decision over Yevtushenkov's fate almost
certainly rests with the president. And whatever the outcome,
his arrest will do little to help Russia's flagging investment
climate, already hit by Western sanctions imposed over the
conflict in Ukraine.
Like many of Russia's billionaires, Yevtushenkov started his
telecoms-to-oil empire in the 1990s, when state assets were
distributed to insiders at bargain prices. In 1996, Sistema
acquired the nascent mobile system of the Moscow city phone
network, now Russia's largest mobile network, MTS.
With a close relationship to the Moscow city government
under then mayor Yuri Luzhkov, Sistema grew rapidly. It now
groups together 15 business sectors ranging from oil to Detsky
Mir - "Child World" - a retailer of toys and children's clothes.
Yevtushenkov became known in the business community at home and
abroad for running an efficient, if unwieldy, conglomerate.
It is a 2009 deal, in which he acquired an almost 80-percent
stake in Bashneft, an oil producer in the Russian Ural mountains
Republic of Bashkortostan called Bashneft for $2.5
billion, that has now come under the spotlight.
In the shadowy world of Russian regional politics, the deal
was seen at the time as having the Kremlin's blessing. The
long-serving boss of Bashkortostan, Murtaza Rakhmimov, was
removed from power a year later. Yevtushenkov has said both
Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev were happy with the
deal.
Russian investigators said on Tuesday Yevtushenkov had been
charged with money laundering in connection with the deal and on
suspicion of being involved "in the legalisation of property
acquired by criminal means".
He was placed under house arrest. Since then he has not
taken calls. Yevtushenkov's son replied to a text message with a
brief rhyme meaning "all fine".
Sistema denied the charges, saying the Bashneft deal was
legal and transparent. But the denial did not stop the collapse
of its shares, which plummeted 35 percent in early trading in
Moscow.
"It is very surprising. Yevtushenkov was the first in this
country to start playing by the terribly uncomfortable rules of
the toughest transparency, the first of all the big businessmen
to not be afraid of revealing his finances, and to openly argue
over all transactions and strategic decisions," said a former
manager at Sistema.
"The worst thing is that a man who has made it fashionable
to conduct civilised business has got into hot water," the
former manager told Reuters, declining to be named because of
the sensitivity of the issue.
A source at Bashneft said the company was stunned. "It is
very surreal ... Of course, we are working, business as usual
and no one has turned the switch off. But I'd expect the worst,"
said the source, who declined to be named.
Bashneft shares fell 20 percent in early trade.
A RE-RUN OF YUKOS?
Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Federation of
Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, a business lobby group,
condemned the move as political.
"Whatever the reasons that have moved the investigative
committee - either a struggle for an asset or an attempt to
return the asset to Bashkortostan ... the case takes on a
political hue," he told Reuters.
Putin's spokesman denied politics had played a role.
"It's absolutely untrue and absurd to try to paint this
story with any political colours," news agency RIA quoted Dmitry
Peskov as saying.
But despite the denials, the case has prompted comparisons
with that of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man,
whose Yukos oil empire was seized and nationalised, with most
assets sold to state oil major Rosneft.
Khodorkovsky, who had become a critic of Putin with
political ambitions of his own, was imprisoned for 10 years and
now lives in Switzerland.
In the Russian daily Vedomosti, Khodorkovsky said that while
the case against his own firm Yukos had been based on a
"social-political conflict", the case against Yevtushenkov was
"purely commercial", with state-owned Rosneft once again likely
to profit by gaining control of a privatised asset.
"Vladimir Yevtushenkov was stubborn, he did not want to pass
his property on the conditions he was apparently offered. So it
was decided to use the familiar old method. I think, there is
nothing else here," Khodorkovsky said.
Rosneft said it had no role in the matter.
"I don't understand why Rosneft has something to do with
that? This is absurd," RIA quoted a Rosneft spokesman as saying
on Wednesday.
But Khodorkovsky's prediction that Rosneft will end up with
Bashneft assets chimes with the views of others in the industry,
who say the state oil giant has long had an eye on the
Bashkortostan fields.
Rosneft is struggling with falling production and sizeable
debts, and would benefit from buying Bashneft, which has been
showing one of the highest production growth rates among Russian
oil companies thanks to advanced recovery techniques.
MEDVEDEV LINK
Yevtushenkov is also seen as a friend of Dimitry Medvedev,
now Russia's prime minister, who served as president from
2008-2012 when the constitution required Putin to sit out for a
term.
Some Russian Kremlin watchers speculated that the move
against Yevtushenkov could signal a rift between Putin and
Medvedev, although Medvedev's downfall has often been predicted
in the past and has never come to pass.
While the rumours fly, it is clear the arrest will further
hurt Russia's economy, already brought low by Western sanctions
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Anatoly Chubais, the architect of privatisation in the 1990s
and now head of a state development agency for nano-technology,
was quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency as saying he did not
understand the charges.
"What I do understand is that these actions are a serious
blow to the business climate in Russia. Such a blow comes at a
time when the Russian economy is teetering on the brink of
recession and stagnation," he said.
