MOSCOW Russian conglomerate Sistema's (SSAq.L) Indian mobile phone unit, fighting a court order to revoke its permits, said on Thursday it has confirmed its intention to participate in spectrum auctions starting from March 11.

It also said it will close services in 10 of 22 areas in which it operates in India. Last week, India's Supreme Court ruled that carriers whose permits were revoked last year must stop operations immediately unless they have won new rights to airwaves.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)