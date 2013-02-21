Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MOSCOW Russian conglomerate Sistema's (SSAq.L) Indian mobile phone unit, fighting a court order to revoke its permits, said on Thursday it has confirmed its intention to participate in spectrum auctions starting from March 11.
It also said it will close services in 10 of 22 areas in which it operates in India. Last week, India's Supreme Court ruled that carriers whose permits were revoked last year must stop operations immediately unless they have won new rights to airwaves.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.