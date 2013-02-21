* Halting operations in 10 of its 22 telecoms zones
* Was stripped of all but one of the licences
* Confirms will bid in March re-run of spectrum auction
* Shares fall 5.4 pct
(Adds analyst comment, share price)
NEW DELHI/MOSCOW, Feb 21 Russian conglomerate
Sistema said on Thursday that its Indian mobile phone
unit would cease operations in almost half its regions as it
prepares to bid in a spectrum auctions re-run.
The company's London-listed shares fell after the statement
and were down 5.2 percent by 1606 GMT, which an analyst said
reflected investor discontent with potential extra costs Sistema
would incur to regain licences.
All but one of 22 zonal permits held by Sistema Shyam
TeleServices (SSTL) were ordered to be revoked by India's
Supreme Court last year. The company is required to win back
airwaves in those zones to continue services.
Sistema confirmed on Thursday that Shyam would take part in
the auctions starting on March 11, but it did not specify the
number of zones it would bid for.
"There was a slender hope that Sistema would decide against
bidding in the auctions. As an investment company they should
have chosen projects with a more reasonable risk-reward
profile," said Igor Semyonov at Deutsche Bank.
"Exiting India would not have amounted to an epic failure of
Russian capital but would have, on the contrary, shown Sistema
as a rational investor," he said.
Sistema said in a statement that it needs to conserve
resources because of uncertainties resulting from the
cancellations and that it will start to inform customers in 10
zones to shift to other carriers.
Its subscriber base, which stood at 14.88 million at the end
of 2012, will decline by 15 percent, a company spokeswoman said.
Sistema added that it is allowed to set off previous licence
costs - which stood at about $300 million - against the new
auction prices.
Last month India approved a 50 percent cut in the auction
reserve price for CDMA (code division multiple access) airwaves,
used by Sistema, after an auction in November attracted no
bidders, with Sistema saying at the time that the price was too
high.
The auction followed a court order to revoke several
cellular carriers' permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008
state grant process and redistribute airwaves through open
bidding.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi and Anastasia
Tetereveleva in Moscow; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by
David Goodman and Hans-Juergen Peters)