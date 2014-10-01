MOSCOW Oct 1 Russian mobile phone operator MTS
said that its dividend plans remain unaffected
by a criminal investigation involving its parent Sistema
and fellow subsidiary Bashneft.
Sistema's chairman and majority owner Vladimir Yevtushenkov
remains under house arrest and the conglomerate's Bashneft
shares have been seized by a court looking into allegations that
Sistema's 2009 acquisition of the oil company was illegal.
MTS and Bashneft are Sistema's biggest businesses and have
been its main source of dividends, but the court's seizure of
Sistema's Bashneft stake means that the conglomerate cannot take
part in the oil company's profit distribution.
Andrei Dubovskov, MTS chief executive, said the telecoms
business is sticking to its plan to pay a total of 90 billion
roubles ($2.3 billion) in dividends to all shareholders in 2014
and 2015.
"We will stand by our commitments ... There are no plans to
raise dividends further. Dividends should never be raised
abruptly, they should increase constantly and gradually,"
Dubovskov told Reuters.
"We regularly pay dividends, no matter whether there are any
issues on the parent company level."
MTS previously said that the Bashneft case did not have any
impact on its operational activities.
(1 US dollar = 39.6670 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman)