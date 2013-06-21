MOSCOW, June 21 Russian oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema said on Friday its
first-quarter net profit fell 2.4 percent, year-on-year, due to
foreign exchange losses at its mobile unit and increased loan
provisions at its bank.
Sistema, which controls Russia's top mobile phone operator
MTS and mid-sized oil firm Bashneft, said net
profit came in at $372 million compared to $381 million in the
first quarter of 2012.
Revenues rose 5.5 percent, year-on-year, to $8.3 billion,
driven by MTS, Bashneft and retailer Detsky mir, the firm said
in a statement.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) edged down 0.8 percent to $2 billion, with an OIBDA
margin of 24 percent compared to 25.6 percent the year earlier.