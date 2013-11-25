* Q3 net profit at $1.3 bln vs $547 mln in Q3 2012
* Sold 49 pct stake in oil firm Russneft for $1.2 bln
* Underlying earnings flat year-on-year
MOSCOW, Nov 25 Russian conglomerate Sistema
said on Monday its third-quarter earnings
more than doubled, year-on-year, as it recognised a gain from
the sale of its stake in oil firm Russneft.
The sale, unveiled in June, is part of a strategy aimed to
help Sistema reduce a gap between its market capitalisation and
the value of its individual corporate holdings across multiple
businesses ranging from oil to retail.
The company, whose biggest assets are majority stakes in
Russia's top mobile operator MTS and mid-sized oil firm
Bashneft, reported a net profit of $1.3 billion
against $547 million in the same year-ago period.
Adjusted for the gain from the Russneft stake sale, net
profits totalled $663.7 million, down 0.8 percent, it said in a
statement. Sistema said earlier it has agreed to sell its 49
percent stake in Russneft for $1.2 billion.
The company also said revenues rose 5.4 percent to $9.3
billion, driven mainly by higher production and sales at
Bashneft and growing mobile data revenues at MTS, as well as
higher sales at children's retailer Detsky Mir.
Its adjusted operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) was flat year-on-year at $2.4 billion.