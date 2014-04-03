MOSCOW, April 3 Russian conglomerate Sistema
said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net
profit more than halved year-on-year, due to a foreign exchange
loss.
Sistema, whose biggest assets are majority stakes in
Russia's top mobile operator MTS and mid-sized oil firm
Bashneft, reported a net profit of $47.7 million, down
from $180.1 million the year earlier.
Adjusted net profit rose 72.5 percent to $627.3 million on
revenue of $9.9 billion which was up 4.6 percent on the same
year-ago period.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)