MOSCOW, April 3 Russian conglomerate Sistema posted a 74 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday hit by goodwill and asset impairment charges and foreign exchange losses.

Sistema, which holds majority stakes in top Russian mobile operator MTS and oil firm Bashneft, reported a net profit of $47.7 million versus $180.1 million a year earlier.

One-off items totalled $579.6 million, including a $258 million charge related to impairment of goodwill, the company said.

It had a foreign exchange loss of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter and $268 million for the year.

Adjusted for one-off items, fourth-quarter net profit rose 72.5 percent to $627.3 million on revenue up 4.6 percent at $9.9 billion.

Sistema also has assets in retail, healthcare, tourism, banking and IT. Its consolidated revenues grew 5.9 percent in 2013 to $35.9 billion.

It said it was in talks on monetising two of its developing investments and was close to making several medium-sized M&A deals, without elaborating. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and Jason Neely)