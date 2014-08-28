MOSCOW Aug 28 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 3.7 percent, year-on-year, due to a one-off gain a year ago.

Sistema, whose biggest assets are majority stakes in Russia's top mobile operator MTS and mid-sized oil firm Bashneft, reported a net profit of $509.6 million, down from $529.1 million a year ago but up 47.7 percent compared to the year-ago net profit adjusted for the one-off gain.

Revenue rose 4.2 percent to $8.8 billion, while adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) declined 1.2 percent to $2.1 billion, Sistema said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)