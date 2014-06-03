MOSCOW, June 3 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema reported on Tuesday a 3.5 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit to $363.3 million.

The company also said its revenues fell 1.6 percent to $8.2 billion and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) decreased 3.7 percent to $1.9 billion. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)