BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces appointment of Beh Siew Kim as chief executive officer
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
MOSCOW, June 3 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema reported on Tuesday a 3.5 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit to $363.3 million.
The company also said its revenues fell 1.6 percent to $8.2 billion and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) decreased 3.7 percent to $1.9 billion. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million