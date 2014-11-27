MOSCOW Nov 27 Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 71.5 percent to $379.2 million, while its revenues fell 4.3 percent to $8.86 billion.

The group also said it was reconsidering its investment strategy and asset portfolio following the state's confiscation of its shares in oil company Bashneft in September. (Reporting By Anastasia Teterevleva, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy heritage)