* Results hit by loss of oil firm Bashneft
* Recorded impairment charges, Ukraine bank provisions
* Weaker rouble also weighs on dollar results
(Adds details)
MOSCOW, April 2 Russian services conglomerate
Sistema said on Thursday it made a $5.3
billion net loss in the fourth quarter of 2014 compared to a
profit of $47.7 million a year earlier due to the loss of oil
company Bashneft.
Sistema, owned by billionaire Vladimir Yetuvshenkov, was
forced to return its Bashneft stake to the state after a Russian
court ruled that its acquisition in 2009 was an "improper
privatisation".
Sistema recorded a $5 billion loss related to Bashneft, as
well as a $290 million loss on mobile asset impairment in India
and $92.5 million in provisions for cash and deposits in a
Ukrainian bank, it said on Thursday.
Revenues fell 29.5 percent to $3.9 billion and adjusted
operating income before depreciation and amortisation declined
56.4 percent to $616 million, it said in a statement.
The revenue figure was also hit by a drop in the rouble
which fell 40 percent against the dollar last year due to a
slump in oil prices and Western sanctions against Russia over
its role in the Ukraine crisis.
In rouble terms, revenues were up 2.1 percent, driven by
Russia's top mobile operator MTS, children's goods
retailer Detsky Mir and the acquisition of oilfield services
firm Targin and of the pulp and paper business.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)