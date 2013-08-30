MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema said on Friday it had
posted a $528 million second-quarter net profit after a
year-earlier loss of $163 million, thanks to gains at its mobile
phone operator MTS.
Last week Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS said its
earnings had been boosted by booking a $320 million gain from
the settlement of a dispute over the 51-percent stake it bought
in Kyrgyz operator Bitel in 2005.
Sistema, which also controls mid-sized oil firm Bashneft
, said second-quarter revenue rose 7 percent
year-on-year to $8.5 billion.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alessandra
Prentice)