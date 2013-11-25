MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Monday its third-quarter earnings more than doubled, year-on-year, as it recognised a gain from the sale of its stake in oil firm Russneft.

The company, whose key assets are controlling stakes in Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and mid-sized oil firm Bashneft, said net profit rose to $1.3 billion from $547 million in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted for the gain from the Russneft stake sale, net profits totalled $663.7 million, down 0.8 percent, it said in a statement. Sistema announced a deal to sell its 49 percent stake in Russneft for $1.2 billion in June.