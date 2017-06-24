MOSCOW, June 24 Russian oil major Rosneft
will continue court proceedings against Russian
business conglomerate Sistema , Rosneft said
on Saturday.
Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.85
billion) in damages over the purchase of oil producer Bashneft
. Sistema proposed an out-of-court settlement with
Rosneft last week.
"There is no subject for comment. The document does not
contain any proposals on resolving the dispute. We will continue
the proceedings in court and we are waiting for the court
decision," Rosneft said.
Sistema said last week that the mechanism to resolve the
dispute which it proposed would allow the results of the
Bashneft reorganisation, and the financial consequences of this
reorganisation for the oil company, to be evaluated out of
court.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Toby Chopra)