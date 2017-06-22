UPDATE 1-At least eleven die in Colombia coal mine explosion
BOGOTA, June 24 At least eleven miners at an underground coal mine in Colombia have died and two remain missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the government said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.85 billion) in damages over the purchase of oil producer Bashneft .
"Sistema is proposing a mechanism to resolve the dispute, which will allow the results of the Bashneft reorganisation, and the financial consequences of this reorganisation for the oil company, to be evaluated out of court," Sistema spokesman Sergei Kopytov said.
Rosneft's lawsuit has spooked investors and rekindled fears from 2014, when the Russian government seized Sistema's stake in Bashneft, saying Bashneft's privatisation had been illegal.
Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin has previously said an out-of-court settlement was possible but declined to comment when asked about the latest offer.
"We need to check that we are talking about legitimate proposals," TASS news agency quoted him as saying.
FRANKFURT, June 25 German luxury carmaker Audi's management board, including Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, has been sharply criticised by company managers, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an internal dossier.