MOSCOW, June 27 Shares in Russian business
conglomerate Sistema lost more than 10 percent in
early trade in Moscow on Tuesday, after a Russian court arrested
stakes in its three units late on Monday under a legal dispute
with oil producer Rosneft.
Sistema shares had been falling as deep as by 16 percent but
pared losses minutes after the Russian market opened.
Shares in mobile operator MTS, where Sistema owns
slightly over 50 percent and of which almost 32 percent were
arrested by the court, were down by 3.7 percent.
