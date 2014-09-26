MOSCOW, Sept 26 The Moscow Exchange on Friday
temporarily moved trading in shares of the Sistema business
conglomerate to a discretionary auction regime after they fell
20 percent, the exchange said.
The discretionary auction will last between 0952 GMT and
1022 GMT, the exchange said, during which time Sistema's shares
will not be traded as normal on the main exchange.
In a discretionary auction buyers submit bids for their
preferred price and the price which gathers the most bids is
selected.
Sistema was the worst performer among Russian blue-chips on
Friday after a Russian court's decision to seize its shares in
oil company Bashneft as part of a criminal investigation.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by
Jason Bush)